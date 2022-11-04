China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Moves 6.09% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on November 03, 2022, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.09% to $1.22. During the day, the stock rose to $1.22 and sunk to $1.08 before settling in for the price of $1.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLEU posted a 52-week range of $0.54-$3.02.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.30 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9276, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0514.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 80 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +70.61, operating margin was -29.94 and Pretax Margin of -24.30.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 31.20%, in contrast to 5.70% institutional ownership.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -31.97 while generating a return on equity of -4.66.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 25.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.98.

In the same vein, CLEU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.23.

Technical Analysis of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [China Liberal Education Holdings Limited, CLEU], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.76 million was lower the volume of 0.94 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.1816.