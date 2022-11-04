Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) is predicted to post EPS of 0.03 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) started the day on November 03, 2022, with a price increase of 0.31% at $6.43. During the day, the stock rose to $6.70 and sunk to $6.27 before settling in for the price of $6.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLNE posted a 52-week range of $4.02-$9.68.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -8.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -33.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -789.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $222.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $175.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.24.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 46.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12, this organization’s CEO and President bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 4.09, making the entire transaction reach 102,365 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,551,374.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -789.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -33.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.10. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 52.50.

In the same vein, CLNE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.20, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.5 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.44 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.44.