Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.49

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) established initial surge of 3.05% at $1.35, as the Stock market unbolted on November 03, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $1.40 and sunk to $1.295 before settling in for the price of $1.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCO posted a 52-week range of $0.91-$4.10.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -3.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -35.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $475.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $468.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $642.78 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5862, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.1788.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4600 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.86, operating margin was +6.69 and Pretax Margin of -20.87.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. industry. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 99.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 14, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 200,000 shares at the rate of 1.47, making the entire transaction reach 294,920 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 50,671,580. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 14, Company’s 10% Owner bought 200,000 for 1.47, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 294,920. This particular insider is now the holder of 50,671,580 in total.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.16) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -19.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 26.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -35.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.26.

In the same vein, CCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.28, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., CCO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.74 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.1235.