Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) 20 Days SMA touch 19.92%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) open the trading on November 02, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.90% to $7.70. During the day, the stock rose to $7.93 and sunk to $7.645 before settling in for the price of $7.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ELP posted a 52-week range of $4.92-$8.15.

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 35.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.74 billion, simultaneously with a float of $277.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.75.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 5950 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.01, operating margin was +15.53 and Pretax Margin of +19.81.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Utilities – Diversified industry. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s current insider ownership accounts for 55.60%, in contrast to 10.20% institutional ownership.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +15.69 while generating a return on equity of 18.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.59 in the upcoming year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $50.33, and its Beta score is 0.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.90.

In the same vein, ELP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.15, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP)

[Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, ELP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.99% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.