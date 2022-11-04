Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) last month performance of 8.67% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) open the trading on November 03, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 24.84% to $0.50. During the day, the stock rose to $0.68 and sunk to $0.41 before settling in for the price of $0.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CELZ posted a 52-week range of $0.33-$9.00.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 109.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $14.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.23 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5408, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2876.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.64, operating margin was -677.71 and Pretax Margin of -22082.21.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 15.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 27, this organization’s President & CEO bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 0.50, making the entire transaction reach 10,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 87,087. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 27, Company’s Director bought 2,000 for 0.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 18,502 in total.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.14) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -22082.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 109.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in the upcoming year.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 58.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 77.95.

In the same vein, CELZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.24, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ)

[Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc., CELZ] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.0737.