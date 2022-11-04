Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) volume hits 2.17 million: A New Opening for Investors

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) flaunted slowness of -1.37% at $12.23, as the Stock market unbolted on November 03, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $12.52 and sunk to $11.56 before settling in for the price of $12.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DNB posted a 52-week range of $11.23-$21.15.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 69.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $429.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $329.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.78.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 6296 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.42, operating margin was +9.07 and Pretax Margin of -2.09.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. industry. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.00%, in contrast to 87.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 13, this organization’s Director sold 1,357,665 shares at the rate of 13.65, making the entire transaction reach 18,532,127 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 79,048,691. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 05, Company’s Director sold 7,871,685 for 13.81, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 108,707,970. This particular insider is now the holder of 80,406,356 in total.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.23) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -3.31 while generating a return on equity of -1.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 69.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -21.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.31.

In the same vein, DNB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.07, a figure that is expected to reach 0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc., DNB]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.97 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.32% While, its Average True Range was 0.49.