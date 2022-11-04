DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) volume hits 8.62 million: A New Opening for Investors

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) open the trading on November 02, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 3.13% to $60.54. During the day, the stock rose to $64.26 and sunk to $60.43 before settling in for the price of $58.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DD posted a 52-week range of $49.52-$85.16.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -19.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 197.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $505.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $492.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.91 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $54.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $64.25.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Chemicals industry. DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 74.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 14, this organization’s President, Mobility & Material sold 4,565 shares at the rate of 85.00, making the entire transaction reach 388,025 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 67,440. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 13, Company’s President, Water & Protection sold 2,183 for 84.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 183,372. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,096 in total.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2021 suggests? It has posted $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.95) by $0.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 197.50% and is forecasted to reach 3.68 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.73% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -21.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.88. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.31, and its Beta score is 1.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.98. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 31.03.

In the same vein, DD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.39, a figure that is expected to reach 0.80 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD)

[DuPont de Nemours Inc., DD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.07% While, its Average True Range was 2.01.