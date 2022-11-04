Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Open at price of $19.08: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) open the trading on November 03, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.05% to $19.09. During the day, the stock rose to $19.28 and sunk to $18.79 before settling in for the price of $19.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FLEX posted a 52-week range of $13.63-$20.15.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 60.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $458.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $453.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.87.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 172648 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.33, operating margin was +3.91 and Pretax Margin of +3.78.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electronic Components industry. Flex Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 99.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 02, this organization’s Group President sold 3,744 shares at the rate of 20.03, making the entire transaction reach 74,998 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 139,361. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 31, Company’s Group President sold 44,898 for 19.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 882,641. This particular insider is now the holder of 143,105 in total.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.48) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +3.59 while generating a return on equity of 24.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 60.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.41 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.85% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Flex Ltd. (FLEX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.69. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.96, and its Beta score is 1.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.46.

In the same vein, FLEX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.74, a figure that is expected to reach 0.58 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Flex Ltd. (FLEX)

[Flex Ltd., FLEX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.14% While, its Average True Range was 0.69.