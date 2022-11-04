Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) PE Ratio stood at $17.13: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) established initial surge of 0.36% at $22.41, as the Stock market unbolted on November 03, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $22.76 and sunk to $22.01 before settling in for the price of $22.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GPK posted a 52-week range of $17.63-$24.07.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $308.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $303.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.89 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.99.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 25000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.05, operating margin was +7.70 and Pretax Margin of +4.04.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Graphic Packaging Holding Company industry. Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 98.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 17, this organization’s EVP, Mills Division sold 12,779 shares at the rate of 23.35, making the entire transaction reach 298,390 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 44,902. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 01, Company’s SVP and President, EMEA sold 46,898 for 22.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,055,205. This particular insider is now the holder of 84 in total.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.5) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +2.85 while generating a return on equity of 12.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.48 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 28.81% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.69. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.13, and its Beta score is 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.76. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.45.

In the same vein, GPK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.31, a figure that is expected to reach 0.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Graphic Packaging Holding Company, GPK]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.87 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.72.