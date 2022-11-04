Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) recent quarterly performance of -24.55% is not showing the real picture

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) flaunted slowness of -1.58% at $8.73, as the Stock market unbolted on November 03, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $8.86 and sunk to $8.64 before settling in for the price of $8.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HAYW posted a 52-week range of $7.97-$28.65.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 215.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $218.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $203.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.82 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.11.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Hayward Holdings Inc. industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 17, this organization’s Senior Vice President and CFO sold 140,501 shares at the rate of 13.89, making the entire transaction reach 1,951,489 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 175,282. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 13, Company’s SVP, Chief HR Officer sold 968 for 15.06, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 14,578. This particular insider is now the holder of 49,097 in total.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.35) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 215.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.86 in the upcoming year.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.71.

In the same vein, HAYW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.06, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Hayward Holdings Inc., HAYW]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.53 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.51.