HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) latest performance of -0.50% is not what was on cards

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) flaunted slowness of -0.50% at $212.75, as the Stock market unbolted on November 03, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $213.99 and sunk to $208.30 before settling in for the price of $213.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HCA posted a 52-week range of $164.47-$279.02.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 7.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 93.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $292.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $215.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $59.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $205.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $217.98.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 204000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.47, operating margin was +16.47 and Pretax Margin of +16.74.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the HCA Healthcare Inc. industry. HCA Healthcare Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 67.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 28, this organization’s Group President sold 9,838 shares at the rate of 223.50, making the entire transaction reach 2,198,793 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 199,883. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 28, Company’s SVP; Chief Development Officer sold 12,946 for 223.18, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,889,304. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $3.7) by $0.51. This company achieved a net margin of +11.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 93.70% and is forecasted to reach 18.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.14% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.12. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.01, and its Beta score is 1.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.99. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.25.

In the same vein, HCA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 17.71, a figure that is expected to reach 4.76 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 18.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [HCA Healthcare Inc., HCA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.74 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.97% While, its Average True Range was 8.12.