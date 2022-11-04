Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $12.69M

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 03, 2022, Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) had a quiet start as it plunged -8.50% to $0.24. During the day, the stock rose to $0.2649 and sunk to $0.235 before settling in for the price of $0.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HLBZ posted a 52-week range of $0.24-$12.10.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -306.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $34.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.80 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4299, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5076.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 355 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -164.77, operating margin was -457.74 and Pretax Margin of -561.95.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Recreational Vehicles industry. Helbiz Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.90%, in contrast to 4.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 13, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 200,000 shares at the rate of 0.25, making the entire transaction reach 50,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,404,102. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 17, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 79,365 for 1.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,204,102 in total.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.2) by -$0.89. This company achieved a net margin of -560.78 while generating a return on equity of -305.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.90.

In the same vein, HLBZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.04.

Technical Analysis of Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ)

Going through the that latest performance of [Helbiz Inc., HLBZ]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.88 million indicated improvement to the volume of 4.76 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.19% While, its Average True Range was 0.0536.