Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) EPS growth this year is -612.70%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) open the trading on November 03, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.30% to $6.75. During the day, the stock rose to $6.84 and sunk to $6.55 before settling in for the price of $6.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HLX posted a 52-week range of $2.47-$7.18.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 6.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -612.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $151.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $142.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $997.99 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.23.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1327 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +2.28, operating margin was -7.12 and Pretax Margin of -10.47.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 91.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 31, this organization’s EVP and COO sold 26,000 shares at the rate of 6.93, making the entire transaction reach 180,180 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 254,870.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.16) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -9.16 while generating a return on equity of -3.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -612.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.21 in the upcoming year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.32. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 69.30.

In the same vein, HLX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.77, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)

[Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., HLX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.02% While, its Average True Range was 0.35.