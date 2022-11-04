Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) latest performance of 14.80% is not what was on cards

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) open the trading on November 03, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 14.80% to $10.16. During the day, the stock rose to $10.39 and sunk to $9.38 before settling in for the price of $8.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HDSN posted a 52-week range of $3.11-$11.16.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 12.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 667.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $44.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $447.14 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.37.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 217 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.96, operating margin was +21.95 and Pretax Margin of +17.33.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. Hudson Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 72.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 15, this organization’s Director sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 9.75, making the entire transaction reach 194,920 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 125,578. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 03, Company’s Director sold 20,000 for 9.79, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 195,816. This particular insider is now the holder of 145,578 in total.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.12) by $0.51. This company achieved a net margin of +16.74 while generating a return on equity of 57.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hudson Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 667.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.01 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.52. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.22, and its Beta score is 1.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.56. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.52.

In the same vein, HDSN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.95, a figure that is expected to reach 0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN)

[Hudson Technologies Inc., HDSN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.55.