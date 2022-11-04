Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) EPS is poised to hit -0.01 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on November 03, 2022, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) started slowly as it slid -3.00% to $0.63. During the day, the stock rose to $0.6675 and sunk to $0.631 before settling in for the price of $0.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HYMC posted a 52-week range of $0.28-$3.10.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 62.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $197.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $155.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $124.09 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6794, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0187.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 95 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -47.87, operating margin was -73.35 and Pretax Margin of -81.36.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Gold industry. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 28.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 24, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 5,000,000 shares at the rate of 1.27, making the entire transaction reach 6,375,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 18,408,240. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 08, Company’s 10% Owner sold 7,817,401 for 0.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,228,751. This particular insider is now the holder of 735,117 in total.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by -$0.72. This company achieved a net margin of -79.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 62.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in the upcoming year.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.81.

In the same vein, HYMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.49, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, HYMC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.94 million was lower the volume of 19.63 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.0512.