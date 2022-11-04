Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) EPS is poised to hit -0.05 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) open the trading on November 03, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.64% to $0.27. During the day, the stock rose to $0.295 and sunk to $0.2625 before settling in for the price of $0.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IDEX posted a 52-week range of $0.20-$2.10.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 26.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -24.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $541.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $511.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $141.57 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3756, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6934.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Ideanomics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.44%, in contrast to 7.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 21, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 400,000 shares at the rate of 0.25, making the entire transaction reach 100,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,889,125. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 21, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 19,775 for 1.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 19,973. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,489,125 in total.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.01) by -$0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ideanomics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -24.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in the upcoming year.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.25.

In the same vein, IDEX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.63, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

[Ideanomics Inc., IDEX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.0340.