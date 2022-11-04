IMAX Corporation (IMAX) EPS is poised to hit 0.03 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 03, 2022, IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.33% to $12.19. During the day, the stock rose to $12.56 and sunk to $12.13 before settling in for the price of $12.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IMAX posted a 52-week range of $12.23-$21.25.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -7.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -23.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 84.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $57.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $46.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $681.30 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.50.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 665 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +50.98, operating margin was +2.59 and Pretax Margin of +4.31.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Entertainment industry. IMAX Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.80%, in contrast to 81.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 16, this organization’s EVP & Chief People Officer sold 6,000 shares at the rate of 18.13, making the entire transaction reach 108,791 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,610. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 02, Company’s President, IMAX Theatres sold 10,791 for 16.59, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 179,073. This particular insider is now the holder of 31,459 in total.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -8.76 while generating a return on equity of -6.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

IMAX Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 84.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 36.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -23.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for IMAX Corporation (IMAX). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.28. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 54.07.

In the same vein, IMAX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of IMAX Corporation (IMAX)

Going through the that latest performance of [IMAX Corporation, IMAX]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.29 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.59 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.70.