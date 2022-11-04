Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $897.39K

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) open the trading on November 03, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.67% to $15.33. During the day, the stock rose to $15.76 and sunk to $12.789 before settling in for the price of $15.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KURA posted a 52-week range of $10.41-$19.93.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $66.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $994.46 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.91.

Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.52) by $0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -23.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.40% and is forecasted to reach -2.56 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 19.93% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -5.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 25.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.98.

In the same vein, KURA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.00, a figure that is expected to reach -0.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA)

[Kura Oncology Inc., KURA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.13% While, its Average True Range was 1.03.