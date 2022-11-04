LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) is predicted to post EPS of 0.13 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) open the trading on November 03, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.10% to $16.29. During the day, the stock rose to $16.67 and sunk to $15.765 before settling in for the price of $16.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LXU posted a 52-week range of $8.12-$27.45.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 8.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -62.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $88.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.59.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Chemicals industry. LSB Industries Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 39.60%, in contrast to 45.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 16, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 600,000 shares at the rate of 12.32, making the entire transaction reach 7,390,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,453,398. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 16, Company’s 10% Owner sold 600,000 for 12.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,390,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,650,000 in total.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.06) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

LSB Industries Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -62.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.92 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LSB Industries Inc. (LXU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.78. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.93.

In the same vein, LXU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.07, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of LSB Industries Inc. (LXU)

[LSB Industries Inc., LXU] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.99% While, its Average True Range was 1.07.