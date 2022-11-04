Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) EPS growth this year is 12.60%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 03, 2022, Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) had a quiet start as it plunged -9.68% to $1.40. During the day, the stock rose to $1.50 and sunk to $1.36 before settling in for the price of $1.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LU posted a 52-week range of $1.30-$7.62.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.29 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.28 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.8024, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.7931.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 92380 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +77.64, operating margin was +34.57 and Pretax Margin of +32.80.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. Lufax Holding Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.57%, in contrast to 17.00% institutional ownership.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.29) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +23.52 while generating a return on equity of 19.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lufax Holding Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in the upcoming year.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lufax Holding Ltd (LU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.38.

In the same vein, LU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.85, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)

Going through the that latest performance of [Lufax Holding Ltd, LU]. Its last 5-days volume of 13.73 million indicated improvement to the volume of 9.42 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.2062.