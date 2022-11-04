MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.92

As on November 03, 2022, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.87% to $60.26. During the day, the stock rose to $61.59 and sunk to $54.87 before settling in for the price of $57.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MTSI posted a 52-week range of $42.85-$80.30.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 2.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 58.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 177.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $70.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $55.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $55.12.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1100 employees. It has generated 551,745 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 34,521. The stock had 9.22 Receivables turnover and 0.53 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +51.23, operating margin was +13.35 and Pretax Margin of +7.08.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 74.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 01, this organization’s President and CEO sold 100 shares at the rate of 58.72, making the entire transaction reach 5,872 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 291,579. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 01, Company’s SVP, GC, HR & Secretary sold 5,992 for 58.72, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 351,850. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,013 in total.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.7) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +6.26 while generating a return on equity of 9.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 177.90% and is forecasted to reach 3.00 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 58.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.57. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.72, and its Beta score is 1.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.18. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.10.

In the same vein, MTSI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.06, a figure that is expected to reach 0.76 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., MTSI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.49 million was lower the volume of 0.51 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.93% While, its Average True Range was 2.75.