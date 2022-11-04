Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $23.25: Right on the Precipice

As on November 03, 2022, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.60% to $25.39. During the day, the stock rose to $25.69 and sunk to $24.70 before settling in for the price of $24.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MGY posted a 52-week range of $17.23-$30.31.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 132.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $188.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $168.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 06, this organization’s Director sold 7,500,000 shares at the rate of 27.01, making the entire transaction reach 202,575,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,912,450. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 06, Company’s Director sold 7,500,000 for 27.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 202,575,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,912,450 in total.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.88) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 132.70% and is forecasted to reach 3.72 in the upcoming year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.79, and its Beta score is 2.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.76. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.81.

In the same vein, MGY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.74, a figure that is expected to reach 1.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, MGY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.47 million was better the volume of 1.92 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.08% While, its Average True Range was 1.21.