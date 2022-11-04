NCR Corporation (NCR) Moves -4.92% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) open the trading on November 02, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.92% to $20.31. During the day, the stock rose to $21.40 and sunk to $20.255 before settling in for the price of $21.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NCR posted a 52-week range of $18.06-$45.92.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 1.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 296.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $136.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $131.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.69 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.73.

NCR Corporation (NCR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. NCR Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 98.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 28, this organization’s EVP, Product and Service Ops sold 13,000 shares at the rate of 20.38, making the entire transaction reach 264,875 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 44,466. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 18, Company’s EVP, Product and Service Ops sold 21,712 for 42.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 916,464. This particular insider is now the holder of 56,864 in total.

NCR Corporation (NCR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.61) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1 per share during the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 296.90% and is forecasted to reach 3.03 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -17.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NCR Corporation (NCR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.92. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.62, and its Beta score is 1.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.27.

In the same vein, NCR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.82, a figure that is expected to reach 0.80 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NCR Corporation (NCR)

[NCR Corporation, NCR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.93.