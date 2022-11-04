New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 23.13 million

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) flaunted slowness of -1.88% at $8.89, as the Stock market unbolted on November 03, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $9.02 and sunk to $8.81 before settling in for the price of $9.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NYCB posted a 52-week range of $8.17-$13.56.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $465.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $458.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.01.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2815 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +47.59 and Pretax Margin of +46.27.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the New York Community Bancorp Inc. industry. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 64.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 30, this organization’s Director bought 6,000 shares at the rate of 8.63, making the entire transaction reach 51,780 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 10, Company’s Director bought 35,000 for 13.72, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 480,162. This particular insider is now the holder of 30,000 in total.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.32) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +33.81 while generating a return on equity of 8.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.19 in the upcoming year.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.36. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.32, and its Beta score is 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.31. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 127.13.

In the same vein, NYCB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.21, a figure that is expected to reach 0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [New York Community Bancorp Inc., NYCB]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 7.82 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.38% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.