No matter how cynical the overall market is ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) performance over the last week is recorded -1.15%

As on November 03, 2022, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) started slowly as it slid -1.34% to $5.17. During the day, the stock rose to $5.22 and sunk to $5.0383 before settling in for the price of $5.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARR posted a 52-week range of $4.38-$10.91.

The company of the Real Estate sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -2.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 101.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $132.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $130.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $669.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.31.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 45.80% institutional ownership.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.26) by $0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of 1.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 101.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.12 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -11.36% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28.

In the same vein, ARR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.75, a figure that is expected to reach 0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc., ARR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.25 million was better the volume of 3.25 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.