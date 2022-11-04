No matter how cynical the overall market is HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) performance over the last week is recorded 2.83%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 03, 2022, HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) set off with pace as it heaved 3.66% to $63.18. During the day, the stock rose to $63.50 and sunk to $59.77 before settling in for the price of $60.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DINO posted a 52-week range of $29.14-$62.81.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 11.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 191.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $222.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $167.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.69 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $55.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $45.54.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. HF Sinclair Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 65.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 26, this organization’s Director bought 7,250 shares at the rate of 55.94, making the entire transaction reach 405,565 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 106,965. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 26, Company’s Director sold 950 for 55.31, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 52,544. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,803 in total.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.13) by $0.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 191.00% and is forecasted to reach 7.98 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 33.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.28, and its Beta score is 1.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.47. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.77.

In the same vein, DINO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.63, a figure that is expected to reach 4.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO)

Going through the that latest performance of [HF Sinclair Corporation, DINO]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.64 million was inferior to the volume of 2.19 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.03% While, its Average True Range was 2.36.