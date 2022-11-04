No matter how cynical the overall market is V.F. Corporation (VFC) performance over the last week is recorded -1.09%

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) open the trading on November 03, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.38% to $27.12. During the day, the stock rose to $27.345 and sunk to $26.46 before settling in for the price of $27.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VFC posted a 52-week range of $26.92-$78.91.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 7.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 242.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $387.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $387.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.22 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $34.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $47.70.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry. V.F. Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 90.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 26, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 41.44, making the entire transaction reach 414,420 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 115,528. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 03, Company’s Director bought 6,000 for 44.76, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 268,572. This particular insider is now the holder of 34,146 in total.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.13) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

V.F. Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 242.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.79 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.75% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for V.F. Corporation (VFC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.20, and its Beta score is 1.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.87.

In the same vein, VFC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.08, a figure that is expected to reach 1.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of V.F. Corporation (VFC)

[V.F. Corporation, VFC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.21% While, its Average True Range was 1.26.