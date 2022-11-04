ONEOK Inc. (OKE) recent quarterly performance of 1.28% is not showing the real picture

As on November 03, 2022, ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.41% to $59.30. During the day, the stock rose to $59.72 and sunk to $57.84 before settling in for the price of $59.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OKE posted a 52-week range of $50.50-$75.07.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 13.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 136.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $447.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $444.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $57.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $62.04.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2847 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.48, operating margin was +16.52 and Pretax Margin of +11.49.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. ONEOK Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 68.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 17, this organization’s President & CEO bought 8,975 shares at the rate of 55.54, making the entire transaction reach 498,462 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,414. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s Director sold 30,000 for 67.27, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,017,950. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,679 in total.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.89) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +8.68 while generating a return on equity of 24.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 136.40% and is forecasted to reach 4.27 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ONEOK Inc. (OKE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.74. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.86, and its Beta score is 1.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 224.92.

In the same vein, OKE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.52, a figure that is expected to reach 0.96 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ONEOK Inc. (OKE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ONEOK Inc., OKE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.66 million was lower the volume of 2.75 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.78% While, its Average True Range was 1.69.