Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) Moves -2.42% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC) started the day on November 03, 2022, with a price decrease of -2.42% at $15.35. During the day, the stock rose to $15.75 and sunk to $15.26 before settling in for the price of $15.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OEC posted a 52-week range of $12.87-$20.99.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 6.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 647.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $60.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $57.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $933.43 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.38.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1475 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.99, operating margin was +9.97 and Pretax Margin of +12.01.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.20%, in contrast to 99.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 22, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 30,000 shares at the rate of 16.77, making the entire transaction reach 503,124 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 610,265. Preceding that transaction, on May 12, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 5,000 for 16.87, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 84,349. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,000 in total.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.52) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +8.71 while generating a return on equity of 53.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 647.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.53 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 31.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 21.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.58. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.10, and its Beta score is 1.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.52.

In the same vein, OEC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.38, a figure that is expected to reach 0.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.56 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.52 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.57.