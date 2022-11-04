Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) went up 2.27% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on November 03, 2022, Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.27% to $121.23. During the day, the stock rose to $122.01 and sunk to $117.95 before settling in for the price of $118.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PKG posted a 52-week range of $110.56-$168.50.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 82.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $92.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $92.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $122.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $142.27.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 15200 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.23, operating margin was +16.60 and Pretax Margin of +14.34.

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Packaging & Containers industry. Packaging Corporation of America’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 96.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 06, this organization’s EVP & CFO sold 13,800 shares at the rate of 160.30, making the entire transaction reach 2,212,107 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 38,799. Preceding that transaction, on May 25, Company’s Director bought 500 for 153.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 76,604. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,725 in total.

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.85) by $0.38. This company achieved a net margin of +10.80 while generating a return on equity of 24.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 82.30% and is forecasted to reach 9.89 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -5.16% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Packaging Corporation of America (PKG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.57. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.04, and its Beta score is 0.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.31. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.27.

In the same vein, PKG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.98, a figure that is expected to reach 2.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.89 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Packaging Corporation of America (PKG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Packaging Corporation of America, PKG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.89 million was better the volume of 0.7 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.00% While, its Average True Range was 3.71.