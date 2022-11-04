Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.36

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 03, 2022, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) set off with pace as it heaved 3.81% to $18.26. During the day, the stock rose to $18.42 and sunk to $17.339 before settling in for the price of $17.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PTEN posted a 52-week range of $6.70-$20.53.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 8.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $216.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $212.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.91.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 5000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -42.30, operating margin was -49.10 and Pretax Margin of -53.04.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling industry. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 99.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 26, this organization’s President-Drilling Subsidiary sold 16,666 shares at the rate of 16.01, making the entire transaction reach 266,823 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 331,443. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 23, Company’s President-Drilling Subsidiary sold 8,333 for 16.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 133,328. This particular insider is now the holder of 348,109 in total.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -48.42 while generating a return on equity of -36.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.56 in the upcoming year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.97.

In the same vein, PTEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.17, a figure that is expected to reach 0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., PTEN]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.41 million was inferior to the volume of 3.46 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.98.