Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) last week performance was -19.48%

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL) open the trading on November 03, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.08% to $227.85. During the day, the stock rose to $233.748 and sunk to $222.005 before settling in for the price of $232.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CSL posted a 52-week range of $211.06-$318.71.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $285.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $260.35.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 11000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.19, operating margin was +12.14 and Pretax Margin of +10.02.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry. Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 91.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 18, this organization’s CEO & President sold 7,272 shares at the rate of 315.01, making the entire transaction reach 2,290,753 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 119,582. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 17, Company’s CEO & President sold 10,046 for 315.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,164,490. This particular insider is now the holder of 119,582 in total.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $4.99) by $1.16. This company achieved a net margin of +8.01 while generating a return on equity of 14.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.80% and is forecasted to reach 21.70 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 11.66. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.71, and its Beta score is 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.60. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 99.72.

In the same vein, CSL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.03, a figure that is expected to reach 4.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 21.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL)

[Carlisle Companies Incorporated, CSL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.07% While, its Average True Range was 12.76.