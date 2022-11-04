Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) last week performance was -1.45%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 03, 2022, Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.90% to $29.84. During the day, the stock rose to $30.025 and sunk to $29.54 before settling in for the price of $30.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JNPR posted a 52-week range of $25.18-$38.14.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -1.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $321.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $320.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.75.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Juniper Networks Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 94.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 03, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 6,250 shares at the rate of 29.82, making the entire transaction reach 186,364 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 801,235. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 02, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 6,250 for 30.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 191,711. This particular insider is now the holder of 807,485 in total.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.45) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.95% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -13.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.85. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.26, and its Beta score is 0.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.84. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 28.11.

In the same vein, JNPR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.28, a figure that is expected to reach 0.64 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Juniper Networks Inc., JNPR]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.4 million was inferior to the volume of 4.01 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.85.