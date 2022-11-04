Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) last week performance was 39.45%

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) open the trading on November 03, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 27.73% to $3.04. During the day, the stock rose to $3.27 and sunk to $2.22 before settling in for the price of $2.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SNTG posted a 52-week range of $2.06-$11.25.
Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -181.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.57 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.43.
It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 23 workers. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -34.43 and Pretax Margin of -36.95.
Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) Ownership Facts and Figures
Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Credit Services industry. Sentage Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 62.36%, in contrast to 1.50% institutional ownership.
Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) Earnings and Revenue Records
This company achieved a net margin of -48.32 while generating a return on equity of -12.37.
Sentage Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -181.20%.
Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) Trading Performance Indicators
Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 44.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.73.
In the same vein, SNTG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.46.
Technical Analysis of Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG)
[Sentage Holdings Inc., SNTG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.