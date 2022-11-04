Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) last week performance was -1.89%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 03, 2022, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.81% to $0.09. During the day, the stock rose to $0.0998 and sunk to $0.09 before settling in for the price of $0.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, THMO posted a 52-week range of $0.09-$1.89.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -8.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 50.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 63.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.77 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2137, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4153.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 39 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.97, operating margin was -77.80 and Pretax Margin of -127.82.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.52%, in contrast to 2.30% institutional ownership.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.06) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -122.43 while generating a return on equity of -236.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.25.

In the same vein, THMO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.73.

Technical Analysis of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO)

Going through the that latest performance of [ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., THMO]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.69 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.25 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 2.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.0258.