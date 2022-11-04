Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) EPS growth this year is 16.60%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (NYSE: MD) open the trading on November 03, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -18.52% to $15.18. During the day, the stock rose to $16.66 and sunk to $15.17 before settling in for the price of $18.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MD posted a 52-week range of $16.14-$28.99.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -9.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $85.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $82.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.88.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2725 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.17, operating margin was +11.39 and Pretax Margin of +7.08.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 11, this organization’s Director sold 40,107 shares at the rate of 26.58, making the entire transaction reach 1,066,044 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 739,450. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 10, Company’s Director sold 59,893 for 26.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,583,571. This particular insider is now the holder of 779,557 in total.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.27) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +5.65 while generating a return on equity of 13.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -18.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (NYSE: MD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.88. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.86, and its Beta score is 1.83. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.64. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.03.

In the same vein, MD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.96, a figure that is expected to reach 0.55 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD)

[Pediatrix Medical Group Inc., MD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.67% While, its Average True Range was 1.00.