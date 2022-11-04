Post Holdings Inc. (POST) volume hits 0.86 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 03, 2022, Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE: POST) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.46% to $85.97. During the day, the stock rose to $88.31 and sunk to $85.63 before settling in for the price of $89.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, POST posted a 52-week range of $61.67-$92.26.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was 4.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 52.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -34.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $60.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $53.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $86.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $79.47.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 10735 employees. It has generated 580,037 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 15,529. The stock had 12.51 Receivables turnover and 0.50 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.62, operating margin was +10.19 and Pretax Margin of +5.42.

Post Holdings Inc. (POST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Post Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 95.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 26, this organization’s Director sold 250 shares at the rate of 81.60, making the entire transaction reach 20,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,272. Preceding that transaction, on May 17, Company’s Director sold 4,000 for 82.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 328,420. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,907 in total.

Post Holdings Inc. (POST) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.08) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +2.50 while generating a return on equity of 5.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -34.30% and is forecasted to reach 2.86 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 39.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 52.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE: POST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Post Holdings Inc. (POST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.85, and its Beta score is 0.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.85. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.14.

In the same vein, POST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.96, a figure that is expected to reach 0.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Post Holdings Inc. (POST)

Going through the that latest performance of [Post Holdings Inc., POST]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.57 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.54 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.00% While, its Average True Range was 2.25.