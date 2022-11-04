Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.10

As on November 03, 2022, Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) started slowly as it slid -2.92% to $12.98. During the day, the stock rose to $13.26 and sunk to $12.94 before settling in for the price of $13.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PRMW posted a 52-week range of $12.15-$20.12.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 5.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 46.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 98.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $161.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $155.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.10.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 9230 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +55.82, operating margin was +6.05 and Pretax Margin of +0.30.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry. Primo Water Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 74.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 06, this organization’s Director bought 13,358 shares at the rate of 13.09, making the entire transaction reach 174,789 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 86,533. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 01, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 39,000 for 13.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 509,691. This particular insider is now the holder of 324,053 in total.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.06) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -0.15 while generating a return on equity of -0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 98.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.84% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 46.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Primo Water Corporation (PRMW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.95. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 47.54.

In the same vein, PRMW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Primo Water Corporation (PRMW)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Primo Water Corporation, PRMW], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.03 million was better the volume of 0.87 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.45.