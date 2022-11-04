Progyny Inc. (PGNY) EPS growth this year is 39.70%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 03, 2022, Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.28% to $38.92. During the day, the stock rose to $39.52 and sunk to $38.46 before settling in for the price of $40.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PGNY posted a 52-week range of $25.67-$68.32.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 86.60% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 39.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $91.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $80.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $39.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $38.41.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry. Progyny Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 97.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 23, this organization’s Director sold 200 shares at the rate of 56.29, making the entire transaction reach 11,258 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 580,656. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 02, Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER sold 4,000 for 41.43, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 165,713. This particular insider is now the holder of 168,598 in total.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.01) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Progyny Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 39.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.44 in the upcoming year.

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Progyny Inc. (PGNY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 87.68.

In the same vein, PGNY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.46, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Progyny Inc. (PGNY)

Going through the that latest performance of [Progyny Inc., PGNY]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.76 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.72 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.69% While, its Average True Range was 2.26.