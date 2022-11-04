Qualys Inc. (QLYS) latest performance of -16.02% is not what was on cards

Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) open the trading on November 03, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -16.02% to $112.38. During the day, the stock rose to $119.90 and sunk to $110.50 before settling in for the price of $133.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QLYS posted a 52-week range of $108.10-$162.36.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 15.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -21.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $143.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $133.93.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1962 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +78.30, operating margin was +21.47 and Pretax Margin of +21.65.

Qualys Inc. (QLYS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Qualys Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 94.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 14, this organization’s CEO & President sold 5,576 shares at the rate of 127.98, making the entire transaction reach 713,617 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 148,384. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 14, Company’s CEO & President sold 5,576 for 155.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 869,414. This particular insider is now the holder of 149,660 in total.

Qualys Inc. (QLYS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.8) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +17.19 while generating a return on equity of 16.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

Qualys Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -21.10% and is forecasted to reach 3.91 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Qualys Inc. (QLYS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.44. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $44.14, and its Beta score is 0.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.49. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.82.

In the same vein, QLYS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.55, a figure that is expected to reach 0.86 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Qualys Inc. (QLYS)

[Qualys Inc., QLYS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.80% While, its Average True Range was 7.14.