QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $5.96M

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) started the day on November 03, 2022, with a price increase of 1.12% at $8.11. During the day, the stock rose to $8.50 and sunk to $7.84 before settling in for the price of $8.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QS posted a 52-week range of $7.60-$43.08.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 98.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $431.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $259.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.64.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. QuantumScape Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 36.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 31, this organization’s Chief Development Officer sold 8,500 shares at the rate of 8.13, making the entire transaction reach 69,082 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 302,157. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 19, Company’s Chief Development Officer sold 8,500 for 8.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 68,594. This particular insider is now the holder of 302,157 in total.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.18) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -4.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 98.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in the upcoming year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for QuantumScape Corporation (QS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 32.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.64.

In the same vein, QS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.86, a figure that is expected to reach -0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), its last 5-days Average volume was 7.09 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 7.24 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.64.