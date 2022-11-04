R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) EPS growth this year is -785.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) flaunted slowness of -14.97% at $14.77, as the Stock market unbolted on November 03, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $17.04 and sunk to $13.405 before settling in for the price of $17.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RCM posted a 52-week range of $16.07-$27.86.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 20.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -37.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -785.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $278.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $210.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.68.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 10200 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.86, operating margin was +12.45 and Pretax Margin of +8.60.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the R1 RCM Inc. industry. R1 RCM Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 76.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 13, this organization’s Director sold 15,000,000 shares at the rate of 20.43, making the entire transaction reach 306,375,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 164,754,055. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 19, Company’s official sold 40,000 for 25.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,000,280. This particular insider is now the holder of 123,772 in total.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.1) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +6.59 while generating a return on equity of 28.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -785.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -37.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for R1 RCM Inc. (RCM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.95. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $72.05, and its Beta score is 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.96. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 28.92.

In the same vein, RCM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.20, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of R1 RCM Inc. (RCM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [R1 RCM Inc., RCM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.51 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.70% While, its Average True Range was 1.07.