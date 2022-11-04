Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.13

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) established initial surge of 0.69% at $94.80, as the Stock market unbolted on November 03, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $95.8283 and sunk to $93.03 before settling in for the price of $94.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RTX posted a 52-week range of $79.00-$106.02.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 2.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 212.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.47 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.47 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $134.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $87.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $93.29.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 174000 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.42, operating margin was +7.25 and Pretax Margin of +7.66.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Raytheon Technologies Corporation industry. Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.11%, in contrast to 81.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 31, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 1,697 shares at the rate of 94.26, making the entire transaction reach 159,952 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 44,562. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 27, Company’s EVP & Chief HR Officer sold 1,206 for 92.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 110,968. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,596 in total.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $1.12) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +6.06 while generating a return on equity of 5.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 212.80% and is forecasted to reach 5.17 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.76% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -15.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $31.61, and its Beta score is 1.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.04. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 715.71.

In the same vein, RTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.00, a figure that is expected to reach 1.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Raytheon Technologies Corporation, RTX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 5.47 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.85% While, its Average True Range was 2.51.