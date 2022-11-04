Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) last month performance of -9.45% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) started the day on November 03, 2022, with a price decrease of -12.97% at $6.71. During the day, the stock rose to $7.90 and sunk to $6.54 before settling in for the price of $7.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RRGB posted a 52-week range of $5.95-$23.71.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -2.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -41.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 83.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $106.29 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.89.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 22483 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +8.91, operating margin was -1.65 and Pretax Margin of -4.32.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Restaurants Industry. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.80%, in contrast to 80.70% institutional ownership.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.73) by $0.61. This company achieved a net margin of -4.30 while generating a return on equity of -50.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 83.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.79 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -41.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.09.

In the same vein, RRGB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.64, a figure that is expected to reach -1.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.26 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.4 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.23% While, its Average True Range was 0.52.