RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Moves 10.08% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) established initial surge of 10.08% at $177.49, as the Stock market unbolted on November 03, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $177.60 and sunk to $158.811 before settling in for the price of $161.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RNR posted a 52-week range of $124.18-$174.54.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 25.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -110.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $42.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.42 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $142.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $146.69.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 649 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -1.45 and Pretax Margin of -2.17.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. industry. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 97.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 10, this organization’s Director bought 7,500 shares at the rate of 130.62, making the entire transaction reach 979,650 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,621. Preceding that transaction, on May 20, Company’s Director sold 600 for 148.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 89,047. This particular insider is now the holder of 19,914 in total.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $5.4 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $5.29) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -0.78 while generating a return on equity of -0.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -110.30% and is forecasted to reach 21.52 in the upcoming year.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.56. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.72.

In the same vein, RNR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -21.67, a figure that is expected to reach -7.74 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 21.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., RNR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.41 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.47% While, its Average True Range was 7.16.