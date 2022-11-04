ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) last month volatility was 5.44%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) started the day on November 03, 2022, with a price increase of 1.02% at $5.93. During the day, the stock rose to $5.975 and sunk to $5.78 before settling in for the price of $5.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RNW posted a 52-week range of $5.02-$10.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -142.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $398.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $91.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.93.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. ReNew Energy Global Plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.97%, in contrast to 82.60% institutional ownership.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by -$0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

ReNew Energy Global Plc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -142.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.21 in the upcoming year.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.03.

In the same vein, RNW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.40, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.47 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.93 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.