Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is 17.39% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 03, 2022, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) set off with pace as it heaved 8.28% to $53.77. During the day, the stock rose to $54.20 and sunk to $45.80 before settling in for the price of $49.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RCL posted a 52-week range of $31.09-$98.27.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of -29.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -40.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $254.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $219.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $46.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $57.41.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 85000 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -159.51, operating margin was -248.82 and Pretax Margin of -343.34.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Travel Services industry. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 69.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 09, this organization’s Director bought 2,785 shares at the rate of 53.73, making the entire transaction reach 149,638 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 32,583. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 29, Company’s Pres& CEO,Royal Caribbean Intl sold 3,637 for 80.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 290,960. This particular insider is now the holder of 116,951 in total.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$2.2) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -343.34 while generating a return on equity of -75.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.80% and is forecasted to reach 3.59 in the upcoming year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.80.

In the same vein, RCL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -17.54, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., RCL]. Its last 5-days volume of 7.57 million indicated improvement to the volume of 5.85 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.40% While, its Average True Range was 3.35.