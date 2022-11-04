Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.48

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 03, 2022, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) had a quiet start as it plunged -9.24% to $0.32. During the day, the stock rose to $0.3401 and sunk to $0.31 before settling in for the price of $0.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RUBY posted a 52-week range of $0.30-$16.35.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -7.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $90.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $84.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5462, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.2157.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.57%, in contrast to 87.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 10, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 5,737 shares at the rate of 0.80, making the entire transaction reach 4,590 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,763. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 21, Company’s Director bought 30,000 for 1.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 43,329. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,720,012 in total.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.58) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -122.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -7.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in the upcoming year.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03.

In the same vein, RUBY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.23, a figure that is expected to reach -0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)

Going through the that latest performance of [Rubius Therapeutics Inc., RUBY]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.32 million was inferior to the volume of 1.82 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.14% While, its Average True Range was 0.0337.