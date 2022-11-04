Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) volume hits 1.34 million: A New Opening for Investors

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) started the day on November 03, 2022, with a price decrease of -2.38% at $41.41. During the day, the stock rose to $42.24 and sunk to $41.24 before settling in for the price of $42.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SEE posted a 52-week range of $42.40-$70.72.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 5.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $146.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $144.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $48.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $59.26.

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. Sealed Air Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 92.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 31, this organization’s SVP & COO bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 54.08, making the entire transaction reach 54,079 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 208,161. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 26, Company’s Director bought 500 for 55.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 27,625. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,763 in total.

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.93) by $0.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.90% and is forecasted to reach 4.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.67% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sealed Air Corporation (SEE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.55. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.46, and its Beta score is 1.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.03. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.11.

In the same vein, SEE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.62, a figure that is expected to reach 0.90 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sealed Air Corporation (SEE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.56 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.97 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.89% While, its Average True Range was 1.65.