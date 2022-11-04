Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) volume hits 0.74 million: A New Opening for Investors

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) started the day on November 02, 2022, with a price increase of 3.48% at $58.58. During the day, the stock rose to $61.49 and sunk to $54.21 before settling in for the price of $56.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SIMO posted a 52-week range of $51.82-$98.65.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 10.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 150.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $34.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $27.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $66.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $77.08.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1434 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.97, operating margin was +26.66 and Pretax Margin of +26.82.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.40%, in contrast to 72.50% institutional ownership.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.53) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +21.69 while generating a return on equity of 32.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 150.70% and is forecasted to reach 7.62 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.77. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.24, and its Beta score is 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.91. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 804.01.

In the same vein, SIMO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.34, a figure that is expected to reach 1.86 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.65 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.56 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.00% While, its Average True Range was 2.92.